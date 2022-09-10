Who's Playing

No. 7 Baylor @ No. 13 BYU

Current Records: Baylor 1-0; BYU 1-0

Last Season Records: BYU 10-3; Baylor 12-2

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will take on the Baylor Bears at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

When you finish with 265 more yards than your opponent like BYU did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against the South Florida Bulls by a conclusive 50-21 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-7. The Cougars can attribute much of their success to WR Puka Nacua, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Christopher Brooks, who rushed for one TD and 135 yards on 13 carries. That touchdown -- a 52-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, Baylor was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 574 yards compared to the Albany Great Danes' 246 last week. The Bears took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 69-10 win over the Great Danes. With Baylor ahead 35-7 at the half, the game was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to WR Monaray Baldwin, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for one TD and 84 yards. Baldwin put himself on the highlight reel with a 50-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both BYU and the Bears swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.