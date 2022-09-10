The No. 9 Baylor Bears will take on the No. 21 BYU Cougars in a battle of ranked teams at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT. Both teams are 1-0; BYU is 0-0 at home, while the Bears are 0-0 on the road. Baylor dismantled Albany 69-10 in Week 1, while BYU blew out South Florida 50-21. This matchup could be a preview of what's to come with BYU set to join the Big 12 Conference next season.

The Cougars are favored by 4 points in the latest BYU vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 53.5.

BYU vs. Baylor spread: BYU -4

BYU vs. Baylor over-under: 53.5 points

What you need to know about Baylor

Baylor ran circles around Albany last Saturday in a 69-10 victory. The Bears outgained the Great Danes 574 yards to 246 yards and astonishingly, six different Bears scored rushing touchdowns. Baylor averaged 6.3 yards on the ground as Albany provided little resistance. Additionally, Bears quarterback Blake Shapen threw for two scores and completed 85% of his passes in the rout.

Baylor has high expectations in 2022 after posting a 12-2 overall record, which included wins in the Big 12 Championship Game and the Sugar Bowl. Bears offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes held the same position at BYU from 2018-2020.

What you need to know about BYU

Meanwhile, the Cougars also blew out their opponent, South Florida, 50-21 last Saturday in Tampa. They gained 563 yards on offense including 312 on the ground led by RB Christopher Brooks, who accounted for 135 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. WR Puka Nacua scored twice on the ground including a 75 yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Cougars own a 5-22-1 all time record against ranked opponents. BYU put up a good fight against Baylor in 2021, but ultimately fell 38-24. Quarterback Jaren Hall is looking to build off his 20 touchdown, 5 interception campaign in 2021.

