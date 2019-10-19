BYU vs. Boise State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

BYU (home) vs. No. 14 Boise State (away)

Current Records: BYU 2-4-0; Boise State 6-0-0

What to Know

BYU is 1-3 against Boise State since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 10:15 p.m. ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, BYU now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Cougars might have drawn first blood against South Florida last week, but it was South Florida who got the last laugh. The Cougars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 27-23 to South Florida. QB Jaren Hall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 83 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 148 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Boise State might be getting used to good results now that the team has six wins in a row. They blew past Hawaii 59-37. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boise State had established a 52-21 advantage.

Boise State's win lifted them to 6-0 while BYU's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU are stumbling into the contest with the ninth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 224.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cougars, the Broncos rank 14th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. So the BYU squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.99

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Boise State have won three out of their last four games against BYU.