BYU vs. Boise State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch BYU vs. Boise State football game
Who's Playing
BYU (home) vs. No. 14 Boise State (away)
Current Records: BYU 2-4-0; Boise State 6-0-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, BYU is heading back home. They will square off against Boise State at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars stagger into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses while Boise State skip in buoyed by six consecutive wins.
There was early excitement for BYU after they claimed the game's first points on Saturday, but it was South Florida who ended up claiming the real prize. The Cougars were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against South Florida 27-23. BYU's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Jaren Hall, who picked up 83 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 148 passing yards.
Meanwhile, Boise State was successful in their previous meeting against Hawaii, and they didn't afford Hawaii any payback this time around. The Broncos put the hurt on Hawaii with a sharp 59-37 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Broncos had established a 52-21 advantage.
The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take BYU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
When the two teams last met in November of last year, BYU was in the race but had to settle for second with a 21-16 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Boise State have won three out of their last four games against BYU.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Boise State 21 vs. BYU 16
- Oct 06, 2017 - Boise State 24 vs. BYU 7
- Oct 20, 2016 - Boise State 28 vs. BYU 27
- Sep 12, 2015 - BYU 35 vs. Boise State 24
