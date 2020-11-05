It's a matchup of high-scoring teams looking to prove themselves on the big stage when the No. 9 BYU Cougars visit the 19th-ranked Boise State Broncos on Friday night. The independent Cougars (7-0) rank in the top 10 nationally on both sides of the ball, with Heisman Trophy contender Zach Wilson leading an offense that puts up more than 527 yards per game. The Broncos (2-0) got off to a later start in the Mountain West but have put up more than 450 yards per contest and average 45.5 points.

Kickoff is set for 9:45 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. William Hill lists the Cougars as three-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Boise State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Boise State vs. BYU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on BYU vs. Boise State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Boise State vs. BYU:

BYU vs. Boise State spread: Cougars -3

BYU vs. Boise State over-under: 61

BYU vs. Boise State: Cougars -145, Broncos +125

BYU: WR Dax Milne has a reception of at least 35 yards in five of the seven games.

BOISE: WRs Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas both have a TD reception of more than 50 yards.

Latest Odds: Cougars -3 Bet Now

Why BYU can cover

BYU is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings, and the offense has been one of the best in the nation. It is sixth in the country in total offense and ranks 12th in passing yards per game (337.7). Wilson is fourth in FBS with 2,152 passing yards and third with 19 touchdowns, and receivers Dax Milne and Gunner Romney are a potent combination. Milne has 42 catches for 706 yards and six TDs, while Romney is averaging 19.8 yards on his 26 catches.

The Cougars are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 against Mountain West teams, and running back Tyler Allgeier can also be a handful. He has rushed for 587 yards, averaging 6.5 per carry, and has scored seven times. Defensively, the Cougars allow just 281.3 yards and 13.4 points (both ninth in FBS) and have 46 tackles for loss in seven games. Linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi does it all, with team highs in tackles (46) and sacks (three) and an interception and a fumble recovery.

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State is 5-0-1 against the spread in its past six after allowing fewer than 170 yards passing in the previous game, and the Broncos have allowed an average of 80.5 in the first two games. Of course, BYU will be a bigger test through the air than Air Force, but the Broncos can apply pressure, with three sacks and 10 tackles for loss in the first two games. Senior linebacker Riley Whimpey has one of those takedowns and has a team-high 14 tackles.

The Broncos are 6-1 ATS in their past seven home games, and the offense has been humming the first two weeks under different quarterbacks. Jack Sears got his first career start in place of Hank Bachmeier (illness) and threw for 280 yards and three TDs in a 49-30 win against Air Force last week. Either quarterback can count on big-play wideouts Khalil Shakir, who has 213 yards on 13 receptions, and CT Thomas, who scored on a 75-yard pass in last week's win.

How to make BYU vs. Boise State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the model suggesting neither team will get much out of the running game. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boise State vs. BYU? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the BYU vs. Boise State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football picks over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.