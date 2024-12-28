The No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes aim to reach double digit wins in year two under head coach Deion Sanders when they take on the No. 17 BYU Cougars in the 2024 Alamo Bowl on Saturday. Both teams finished the regular season with matching 7-2 records in Big 12 play. Led by Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, CU finished with a 9-3 overall record. BYU had climbed as high as No. 9 in the national polls before losing two of its final three regular season games to finish with a 10-2 overall record. Coach Prime expects most of his team to play on Saturday, aside from linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (transfer) and defensive end Dayon Hayes (transfer). BYU will be without starting safety Crew Wakley (transfer).

BYU vs. Colorado spread: Colorado -3

BYU vs. Colorado over/under: 55 points

BYU vs. Colorado money line: Colorado -175, BYU +145

BYU vs. Colorado streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What to know about Colorado

Colorado made massive strides in its second season under head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffs went from 4-8 to 9-3, completing one of the most impressive single season turnarounds in recent college football history. Coach Prime has managed to keep the bulk of his roster intact for the bowl game.

The Buffs are led by two of the best players in the country in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. Sanders, who won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, threw for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and scored four rushing touchdowns. Hunter, who won numerous awards including the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff Award and Bednarik Award, caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, and notched 31 tackles, 11 pass break ups, four interceptions and a forced fumble. See which team to pick here.

What to know about BYU

BYU finished the regular season as the top ranked defensive team in the Big 12. The Cougars led the conference in both total yards allowed per game (317.0) and points allowed per game (20.1). BYU was particularly effective in defending the pass, allowing 180.3 passing yards per game, which could give them an advantage against Colorado's high-powered passing attack.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been solid in 2024. The 6-foot-1 junior has a dual-threat skillset, that has paced the Cougars offense. Retzlaff enters the bowl game with 2,796 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions and 388 rushing yards and six rushing scores. See which team to pick here.

