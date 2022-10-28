Who's Playing

East Carolina @ BYU

Current Records: East Carolina 5-3; BYU 4-4

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the BYU Cougars at 8 p.m. ET Friday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. East Carolina should still be feeling good after a big victory, while BYU will be looking to right the ship.

The Pirates took their contest against the UCF Knights last week by a conclusive 34-13 score. East Carolina's RB Keaton Mitchell did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 105 yards on 16 carries.

East Carolina's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, BYU has to be aching after a bruising 41-14 defeat to the Liberty Flames last week. The Cougars were down 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from QB Jaren Hall, who passed for two TDs and 187 yards on 34 attempts, and WR Puka Nacua, who caught seven passes for one TD and 114 yards.

The Pirates are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

East Carolina is now 5-3 while BYU sits at 4-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: East Carolina comes into the game boasting the 16th most passing yards per game in the nation at 310.1. The Cougars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 20 passing touchdowns, good for ninth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.50

Odds

The Cougars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

BYU and East Carolina both have one win in their last two games.