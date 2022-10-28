LaVell Edwards Stadium hosts a non-conference matchup between intriguing programs on Friday evening. The East Carolina Pirates visit Provo to take on the BYU Cougars in the ninth game of the season for both sides. East Carolina is 5-3 this season, including a 3-1 mark in the last four games. BYU aims to stop a three-game losing skid and improve on a 4-4 overall record.

East Carolina vs. BYU spread: BYU -3.5

East Carolina vs. BYU over/under: 63.5 points

East Carolina vs. BYU money line: BYU -160, East Carolina +135

ECU: The Pirates are 5-3 against the spread in 2022

BYU: The Cougars are 2-6 against the spread this season



Why East Carolina can cover

East Carolina is facing a BYU defense that is not playing at a high level in recent days. BYU is giving up 5.8 yards per play, No. 95 among FBS programs, and the Cougars rank outside the top 100 in the country in success rate allowed. BYU's rushing defense is particularly vulnerable, including 6.0 yards allowed per carry in the last two games. East Carolina is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, a top-five mark in the AAC, and the Pirates are producing 163.4 rushing yards per game.

Overall, East Carolina is No. 2 in the AAC with 472.6 total yards per game, and Mike Houston's team is No. 2 in the conference with 309.6 passing yards per game. East Carolina leads the AAC in completion rate and third down conversion rate, and veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers is in complete control. The fifth-year signal-caller has more than 12,500 passing yards and 87 career passing touchdowns, and Ahlers is averaging more than 300 passing yards per game in 2022.

Why BYU can cover

BYU's offense is highly potent. The Cougars are generating more than 400 total yards per game this season, and scoring 30.1 points per game. BYU is also producing 266.1 passing yards per game, including 8.0 yards per attempt, and the Cougars have 20 touchdown passes against only three interceptions. On the ground, BYU is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and the Cougars are also converting 42.0% of third-down chances in 2022.

BYU has strong balance, including five pass-catchers with at least 200 receiving yards, and they have a prolific quarterback in Jaren Hall. The junior signal-caller has 2,101 passing yards this season, and he has 40 touchdown passes with only eight interceptions in his productive career. On defense, BYU is holding opponents to only 219.3 passing yards per game, and the Cougars are capable of slowing East Carolina's potent passing attack.

