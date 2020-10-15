The No. 14 BYU Cougars (4-0) travel to play the Houston Cougars (1-0) at TDECU Stadium at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday. BYU is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games following an against-the-spread win. Houston is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine Friday games. The Cougars have covered in three of their four wins this season, while Houston covered in its only matchup of the year thus far.

The Cougars are five-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Houston odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points scored is 62.5.

BYU vs. Houston spread: BYU -5

BYU vs. Houston over-under: 62.5 points

BYU vs. Houston money line: BYU -210, Houston +180

BYU: The Cougars have not started 5-0 since 2008.

HOU: The Cougars had games against Washington State, Rice, Baylor and North Texas cancelled, and a game against Memphis postponed.

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars played a light schedule before last week, a slate that saw BYU win its first three games by an average of 41.3 points before edging visiting UTSA 27-20. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has accounted for 14 touchdowns (eight passing, six rushing), and is completing 81.2 percent of his passes for 1,241 yards and just one interception.

Running back Tyler Allgeier has piled up 391 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry, and has topped 100 yards twice. BYU won both previous meetings against Houston, a 47-46 road victory in 2013 and a 33-25 triumph in Provo the following year.

Why Houston can cover

After seeing five games either cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Cougars finally got on the field with a 49-31 home victory over Tulane last weekend. Houston was predictably rusty in the win, committing four of its five turnovers in the first half before rallying from a 17-point deficit to win.

Houston star receiver/returner Marquez Stevenson caught five passes for 118 yards and one touchdown last week, his ninth career 100-yard outing. Stevenson also returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, his third career kick return.

