BYU vs. Idaho State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch BYU vs. Idaho State football game
Who's Playing
BYU (home) vs. Idaho State (away)
Current Records: BYU 5-4; Idaho State 3-7
What to Know
The BYU Cougars will stay at home another week and welcome the Idaho State Bengals at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Idaho State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
BYU was able to grind out a solid win over the Liberty Flames last week, winning 31-24. QB Baylor Romney and WR Micah Simon were among the main playmakers for the Cougars as the former passed for 262 yards and three TDs on 33 attempts and the latter caught seven passes for 91 yards and one TD. Romney's longest connection was to Simon for 47 yards in the first quarter. Simon scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 48-5, which was the final score in Idaho State's tilt against the Eastern Washington Eagles. Idaho State was down 41-5 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
BYU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 32.5-point (!) margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.
BYU's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Idaho State's loss dropped them down to 3-7. We'll find out if the Cougars can add another positive mark to their record or if the Bengals can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of BYU's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
