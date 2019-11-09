BYU vs. Liberty: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

BYU (home) vs. Liberty (away)

Current Records: BYU 4-4; Liberty 6-3

What to Know

Get ready for an FBS Independents battle as the BYU Cougars and the Liberty Flames will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Everything went BYU's way against the Utah State Aggies last week as they made off with a 42-14 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cougars had established a 35-14 advantage.

BYU's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. The defense also collectively snatched up three interceptions.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 502 more yards than your opponent like Liberty did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 63-21 victory over the Massachusetts Minutemen. QB Stephen Calvert had a stellar game for Liberty as he passed for 474 yards and four TDs on 27 attempts. Calvert's 60-yard touchdown toss to WR Antonio Gandy-Golden in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day. Calvert has never finished with more yards this season.

Liberty's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Andrew Brito and Massachusetts' offensive line for a total of 5.5 sacks for a loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with eight picking up one sack apiece.

BYU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped BYU to 4-4 and Liberty to 6-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars are stumbling into the game with the 18th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 206 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cougars, the Flames enter the matchup with 27 sacks, good for 16th best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give the Flames the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 17-point favorite against the Flames.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.