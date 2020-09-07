Week 1 of the long-anticipated 2020 college football season is almost in the books, but there's still one more contest left on the slate. Only nine games encompassed the opening week because of COVID-19 concerns, but nonetheless it's still nice to have the sport back on our televisions. And what better way to put a bow on this opening week than with Navy taking on BYU in Annapolis. Primetime Labor Day games have become a staple of the college football season, so plenty of eyes will be watching the Midshipmen and Cougars battle it out.

It will be the third time these schools have ever met on the field and it wasn't even on the calendar a month ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many cancellations and alterations to schedules across the country, including both of these programs. Navy was expected to play Notre Dame to start the year while BYU was slated to start with the Holy War against Utah on Sept. 3. Now they meet with no fans in attendance in Annapolis.

What will happen in the final game of the opening weekend of the season? Let's break down the matchup and make a pick.

Storylines

BYU: The Cougars have the quarterback. Who's Wilson going to target, though? Tight end Matt Bushman -- the team's leading receiver last year -- won't play this season after rupturing his Achilles in practice. On top of that, their three leading wide receivers from last season are gone. If BYU is going to take advantage of Navy's weakness on defense, it'll have to do it with a new-look supporting cast. Any team that is looking to stop the triple option has to have smart, disciplined linebackers. BYU has that covered with all four of its starters returning to Provo.

Navy: The most obvious storyline for the Midshipmen is the absence of former quarterback Malcolm Perry. The three-year starter capped off his career by rushing for 2,017 yards as a senior, leaving big shoes to fill. Dalen Morris is the man charged with gilling them. The senior beat out presumed starter Perry Olsen for the starting job. Watching how Morris handles the decision-making required of quarterbacks in the triple option offense will be fascinating. The Navy defense is lacking depth and experience in the secondary, which bodes well for Wilson and the Cougars offense. The backend of the Mids defense better grow up in a hurry if it plans to keep this in arm's reach.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Sept. 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

BYU is as disciplined as they come, and having a month to prepare -- even though it wasn't expected prior to the COVID-19 shutdown -- will be the deciding factor in what should be a fun way to wrap up the first weekend of the season. Wilson will take lead his team on a march down the field in the final minutes to put Navy in a spot where it has to pass late in the game. It won't be successful. Pick: BYU (-2)