Who's Playing

San Diego State @ No. 18 BYU

Current Records: San Diego State 4-3; BYU 9-1

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will square off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (BYU 14.7, San Diego State 16.29), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Cougars didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 22-17 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for BYU to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest. BYU's defeat came about despite a quality game from LB Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for one TD and 106 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, San Diego State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 29-17 victory over the Colorado State Rams last week. The team accrued 23 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for San Diego State, but WR Jesse Matthews led the way with one touchdown.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Aztecs. K Matt Araiza delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 93-yard kickoff return for touchdown from RB Jordan Byrd in the second quarter.

This next game looks promising for the Cougars, who are favored by a full 16.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

BYU is now 9-1 while the Aztecs sit at 4-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 299.9 on average. But San Diego State is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the third fewest yards allowed per game in the nation at 269.6. We'll see if that edge gives San Diego State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.