Who's Playing

SMU @ BYU

Regular Season Records: SMU 7-5; BYU 7-5

What to Know

The BYU Cougars and the SMU Mustangs have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and BYU and SMU will compete for postseason bragging rights in the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Cougars had a touchdown and change to spare in a 35-26 victory over the Stanford Cardinal two weeks ago. The squad ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for BYU's QB Jaren Hall, who passed for two TDs and 93 yards on 11 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards.

Meanwhile, SMU narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Memphis Tigers 34-31. WR Rashee Rice and QB Tanner Mordecai were among the main playmakers for SMU as the former caught 13 passes for one TD and 147 yards and the latter passed for two TDs and 228 yards on 30 attempts.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU enters the game with 32 passing touchdowns, good for 11th best in the nation. The Mustangs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank sixth in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 324.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.