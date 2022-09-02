The No. 25 BYU Cougars have won 13 of their last 15 season openers, and they will be looking for another Week 1 victory when they go on the road to face South Florida on Saturday afternoon. BYU has won five of its six openers under head coach Kalani Sitake, with the lone loss coming against Utah in 2019. South Florida has only picked up one win against FBS opponents over the last two seasons, but it has 18 starters returning from last year.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Cougars are favored by 11.5-points in the latest South Florida vs. BYU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.

South Florida vs. BYU spread: South Florida +11.5

South Florida vs. BYU over/under: 58 points

South Florida vs. BYU money line: BYU -430, South Florida +328

Why BYU can cover

BYU has excelled in season openers under Sitake, winning five of his six Week 1 games. The Cougars return fifth-year junior quarterback Jaren Hall, who made his first career start against South Florida in 2019. Hall went over 300 yards on four occasions last season, but he missed the game against USF due to a rib injury.

He finished the 2021 campaign with 2,583 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, and he is facing a South Florida team that only has one win over an FBS opponent during the last two seasons. BYU dominated Central Florida in a 49-23 final in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl, so the Cougars are comfortable playing in the humidity. South Florida has failed to cover the spread in five straight season openers and ended last season on a five-game losing streak.

Why South Florida can cover

South Florida might have just one win over FBS teams since 2020, but the Bulls are poised to take a huge step forward this year. They are returning 18 starters from last year's team and added multiple key transfers during the offseason. Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon won the starting job during fall camp, giving South Florida an experienced signal caller.

The Bulls also have their top wide receiver and top running back on the field again this season, so the combination of returning production and transfer portal talent will make this a completely different unit than last year. They were able to play a competitive game with BYU in 2021, so South Florida will be confident in its ability to pull off an upset on Saturday afternoon. The Bulls covered the spread in five of their last seven games last season, while BYU only covered twice in its final eight games.

