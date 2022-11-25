The BYU Cougars and Stanford Cardinal look to end disappointing regular seasons on a high note in the finale on Saturday night. BYU enters at 6-5 after a 52-26 win over FCS opponent, Utah Tech, while Stanford, 3-8, lost at arch rival California 27-10. The teams have only met twice before, in 2003 and 2004, when Stanford defeated BYU 18-14 and 37-10. The Cougars are 3-7 against the spread, while the Cardinal are 2-8 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. The Cougars are favored by 6.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Stanford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 57.5.

BYU vs. Stanford spread: BYU -6.5

BYU vs. Stanford over/under: 57.5 points

BYU vs. Stanford money line: BYU -250, Stanford +205

What you need to know about BYU

It's been a disappointing season for the Cougars who were ranked as high as No.12 heading into Oregon in September. They opened the season 4-1 before losing four straight games to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty, and East Carolina. A surprising win at Boise State and last week's dominant win over Utah Tech has them in a positive mindset heading into their regular season finale at Stanford. For a team that some expected to contend for a Cotton Bowl berth at the start of the season, a win against Stanford would guarantee them a winning record regardless of how they do in a bowl game yet to be announced.

Quarterback Jaren Hall has been good this season, throwing for 3,078 yards and 29 touchdowns against six interceptions. He's also run for 277 yards and two scores. Running back Christopher Brooks leads the team with 565 yards on 88 carries, including 102 on 12 attempts last Saturday in his first game in four weeks. Hall's three top targets are wide receivers Puke Nacua (45-592-5), Keanu Hill (35-570-7), and Kody Epps (39-459-6).

What you need to know about Stanford

Injuries and a tough schedule derailed the Cardinal's schedule in the early going and they haven't been able to play with a level of consistency throughout the year. Stanford has faced seven teams currently among the College Football Playoff rankings, yet they only managed one win, a 16-14 road stunner at current No. 15 Notre Dame. Since a 15-14 win over Arizona State the following week, David Shaw's team has gone 0-4, including three blowouts vs. UCLA, Washington State, and Utah. A win over the Cougars would at least be a high note heading into a long offseason.

Quarterback Tanner McKee, generally regarded as a legitimate NFL prospect, might not have helped his stock very much with a poor 2022 season. He's completed 60% of his passes for more than 2,600 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It hasn't helped that running backs E.J. Smith and Casey Filkins were lost for the season due to injuries, so safety Mitch Leigber has been carrying the rushing load in recent weeks.

