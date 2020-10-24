Who's Playing

Texas State @ No. 12 BYU

Current Records: Texas State 1-4; BYU 4-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will take on the Texas State Bobcats at 10:15 p.m. ET Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

BYU was hampered by 89 penalty yards against the Houston Cougars last Friday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. BYU captured a comfortable 43-26 victory. Their QB Zach Wilson was on fire, passing for four TDs and 400 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Wilson's 78-yard TD bomb to WR Dax Milne in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Texas State came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars last week, falling 30-20. No one had a standout game offensively for the Bobcats, but they got scores from RB Brock Sturges and TE Jackson Lanam.

BYU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

BYU is now a perfect 4-0 while Texas State sits at 1-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: BYU comes into the matchup boasting the most yards per game per game in the nation at 585.7. Texas State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with ten passing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cougars are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 30-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.