The BYU Cougars will take on the Texas State Bobcats at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is 4-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Texas State is 1-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Cougars have been a great team to back this season, going 4-1 against the spread. Texas State is 3-3 against the spread.

The Cougars are favored by 29 points in the latest BYU vs. Texas State odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 59.

BYU vs. Texas State spread: BYU -29

BYU vs. Texas State over-under: 59 points

BYU vs. Texas State money line: BYU -6000, Texas State +1600

What you need to know about BYU

BYU was hampered by 89 penalty yards against the Houston Cougars last Friday, but the Cougars were able to still get the 43-26 win. Quarterback Zach Wilson had a stellar game for BYU as he passed for four TDs and 400 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 40 yards on the ground.

Wilson's 78-yard touchdown toss to receiver Dax Milne in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

What you need to know about Texas State

Meanwhile, the Bobcats came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars last Saturday, falling 30-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas State, but it got scores from running back Brock Sturges and tight end Jackson Lanam.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: BYU is averaging 585.7 yards per game. Texas State has displayed some offensive firepower of its own as it enters the game boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the nation at 10.

How to make Texas State vs. BYU picks

