BYU vs. Toledo odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Toledo will take on BYU at noon ET on Saturday at the Glass Bowl. Toledo is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while BYU is 2-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. After opening the year with a loss to Utah at home, BYU went to Tennessee and upset the Volunteers in overtime before upsetting USC at home the following week too. Meanwhile, Toledo hung tough with Kentucky in its opening-week loss before beating Murray State and Colorado State the last two weeks. The Cougars are favored by 2.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Toledo odds, while the over-under is set at 60.5. Before you make any BYU vs. Toledo picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rockets beat Colorado State 41-35 last week. RB Bryant Koback went off for the Rockets as he rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Koback put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD run in the third quarter. Toledo has put up over 500 yards of offense in each of the last two weeks and ran for a staggering 436 yards in the win over Colorado State. So stopping Koback and the rushing attack will be a tall task for BYU.

Meanwhile, the Cougars lost to Washington 45-19, ending a two-game streak of outright upsets. The BYU offense continues to sputter at times, but QB Zach Wilson has made some big plays when it mattered and has thrown for 997 yards while completing 62.8 percent of his passes. The Cougars defense has also been opportunistic, forcing six turnovers in the last three weeks against Power Five opponents.

