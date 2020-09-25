The BYU Cougars will take on the Troy Trojans at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the final kickoff on the Week 4 college football schedule. BYU is 1-0 overall and 0-0 at home, while Troy is 1-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Both teams picked up their win in extremely impressive fashion with BYU routing Navy 55-3 and Troy overwhelming MTSU 47-14.

The Cougars are favored by 14 points in the latest BYU vs. Troy odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 61.

Here are several college football odds for Troy vs. BYU:

BYU vs. Troy spread: BYU -14

BYU vs. Troy over-under: 61 points

BYU vs. Troy money line: BYU -550, Troy +425



What you need to know about BYU

The Cougars came rolling into the 2020 season with a dominant victory over Navy two weeks ago. BYU built an overwhelming 48-0 lead and only allowed the Midshipmen to hit a field goal in its 55-3 win. Plenty of credit goes to quarterback Zach Wilson, who threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Tyler Allgeier, who posted a 14-132-2 rushing line.

But perhaps BYU's most important feat in that matchup was holding Navy's vaunted rushing attack to just 3.1 yards per carry. It the Cougars play that well on both sides of the ball, they have a great shot to get the cover against Troy on Saturday.

What you need to know about Troy

Troy, however, was also impressive in it opener. The Trojans, favored by just 2.5 points, dominated MTSU in a 47-14 victory last week. Troy dominated basically every major statistical category and had a 496-241 edge in total yardage.

Quarterback Gunnar Watson completed 26-of-37 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Nine players took at least one carry as the Trojans ran for 240 yards and a whopping four touchdowns.

