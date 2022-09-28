The 19th-ranked BYU Cougars look to continue their recent domination over their in-state rivals when they take on the Utah State Aggies on Thursday night. The Cougars (3-1) have won two in a row in the series and 33 of the past 40 meetings. BYU is coming off a 38-24 win over Wyoming on Saturday after trailing late in the first half. The Aggies (1-3) dropped a 34-24 decision to UNLV and have lost three in a row after a season-opening 31-20 win over Connecticut. The Old Wagon Wheel trophy will be on the line. BYU leads the all-time series 50-37-3, including a 34-20 win last year in Logan, Utah.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. BYU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 60. Before making any BYU vs. Utah State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah State vs. BYU and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for BYU vs. Utah State:

Utah State vs. BYU spread: BYU -24.5

Utah State vs. BYU over-under: 60 points

Utah State vs. BYU money line: Utah State +1450, BYU -4000

USU: The Aggies are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games against a team with a winning home record

BYU: The Under is 7-1 in the Cougars' last eight Thursday games

Utah State vs. BYU picks: See picks here



Why BYU can cover

The Cougars are led by junior quarterback Jaren Hall, who was named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week. Hall completed 26 of 32 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns, setting a career record for completion percentage (81.3), as BYU earned the win over Wyoming. For the season, Hall has completed 103 of 144 attempts for 1,164 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been picked off just once and has a rating of 158.7.

One of Hall's top receivers is redshirt sophomore Keanu Hill. Hill has 14 catches for 283 yards (20.2 average) and three touchdowns. He is coming off a sparkling performance against Wyoming, catching five passes for 160 yards and two scores. For his career, he has 39 receptions for 736 yards (18.9 average) and six TDs.

Why Utah State can cover

Despite that, the Cougars are not a lock to cover the Utah State vs. BYU spread. That's because the Aggies are led by sixth-year senior Logan Bonner. In last week's loss to UNLV, Bonner completed 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns, but was picked off five times. His best game was in the season opener when he completed 20 of 29 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. is also a big part of the Utah State offense. He has carried a team-high 78 times for 292 yards (3.7 average), including a long of 22 yards. Tyler also has three receptions out of the backfield for 35 yards (11.7 average) and a long of 22. His best game was against Connecticut, when he carried 33 times for 161 yards (4.9 average). He has nine career rushing touchdowns, including seven last season.

How to make Utah State vs. BYU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 64 combined points. It has also generated an against the spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah State vs. BYU? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Utah State vs. BYU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.