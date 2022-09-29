The Battle for The Old Wagon Wheel trophy takes place Thursday night when the 19th-ranked BYU Cougars take on the visiting Utah State Aggies. It will be the 91st meeting between the schools, dating back to 1922. The Cougars (3-1) have dominated the series, going 50-37-3, including a 17-4 mark over the last 21 meetings. The Aggies (1-3) have won two of the last three games played at Provo, Utah.

Kickoff from LaVell Edwards Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. BYU is averaging 33.5 points per game this season, while Utah State averages 15.5. The Cougars are favored by 24 points in the latest Utah State vs. BYU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 60. Before making any BYU vs. Utah State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Utah State vs. BYU spread: BYU -24

Utah State vs. BYU over/under: 60 points

Utah State vs. BYU money line: Utah State +1250, BYU -2800

USU: The Aggies are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games against a team with a winning home record

BYU: The Under is 7-1 in the Cougars' last eight Thursday games

Why BYU can cover

Redshirt junior Jaren Hall has already thrown for 1,164 yards and nine touchdowns vs. one interception in four games this season. Hall has been named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Walter Camp Award, Manning Award, CFPA National Performer of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He has six career 300-yard games, including in each of the past two games. He threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns in last week's win over Wyoming, and tossed for 305 yards and two touchdowns in the loss at Oregon on Sept. 17.

Also powering the offense is senior running back Christopher Brooks, a transfer from Cal. He has carried 38 times for 204 yards (5.4 average) and three touchdowns, and has six receptions for 38 yards (6.3 average). Brooks was a four-year contributor at Cal, leading the Golden Bears in rushing in both 2019 and 2021. In four years there, he rushed for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns, while catching another 50 passes for 345 yards and seven TDs.

Why Utah State can cover

Despite that, the Cougars are not a lock to cover the Utah State vs. BYU spread. That's because the Aggies are led by sixth-year senior Logan Bonner. In last week's loss to UNLV, Bonner completed 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns, but was picked off five times. His best game was in the season opener when he completed 20 of 29 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. is also a big part of the Utah State offense. He has carried a team-high 78 times for 292 yards (3.7 average), including a long of 22 yards. Tyler also has three receptions out of the backfield for 35 yards (11.7 average) and a long of 22. His best game was against Connecticut, when he carried 33 times for 161 yards (4.9 average). He has nine career rushing touchdowns, including seven last season.

