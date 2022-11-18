Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ BYU

Current Records: Utah Tech 4-6; BYU 5-5

What to Know

The BYU Cougars watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for the Cougars and the Boise State Broncos two weeks ago, but BYU stepped up in the second half for a 31-28 win. QB Jaren Hall continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for three TDs and 377 yards on 42 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Tarleton State Texans last week, but they still walked away with a 34-28 victory.

Their wins bumped BYU to 5-5 and Utah Tech to 4-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when BYU and the Trailblazers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.