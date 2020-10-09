The BYU Cougars will take on the UTSA Roadrunners at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars are 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while UTSA is 3-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. It's the first time these two programs have gone head-to-head and both teams have had success against the spread this season. BYU is 3-0 against the spread, while UTSA is 2-1 against the number.

Both programs have had solid offensive performances this season, with BYU averaging 49.3 points and UTSA averaging 418.5 yards per game. The Cougars are favored by 35-points in the latest BYU vs. UTSA odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 63.

BYU vs. UTSA spread: BYU -35

BYU vs. UTSA over-under: 63 points

BYU vs. UTSA money line: BYU -7000, UTSA +2000

What you need to know about BYU

Everything went BYU's way against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last week as the Cougars made off with a 45-14 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point BYU had established a 38-7 advantage. QB Zach Wilson was a one-man wrecking crew for BYU, passing for two touchdowns and 325 yards on 26 attempts, in addition to rushing for three scores and 43 yards.

Wilson is now completing a staggering 84.5 percent of his passes for 949 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. He also leads BYU with five rushing touchdowns, while his favorite target Gunner Romney has caught 16 passes for 373 yards and two scores.

What you need to know about UTSA

Meanwhile, UTSA might have drawn first blood against the UAB Blazers last week, but it was UAB who got the last laugh. The Roadrunners took a 21-13 hit to the loss column. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Sincere McCormick, who rushed for one TD and 150 yards on 22 carries. McCormick has now rushed for 527 yards and four touchdowns this season, while adding eight receptions for 80 yards.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cougars rank first in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 585.7 on average. UTSA has displayed some offensive firepower of its own as the Roadrunners enter the contest with nine rushing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation.

How to make BYU vs. UTSA picks

