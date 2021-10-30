The No. 25 BYU Cougars will take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 10:15 p.m. ET next Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is 6-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while Virginia is 6-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. Virginia is 6-2 and BYU is 3-5 against the spread in 2021. Virginia leads the all-time series 3-2.

BYU vs. Virginia spread: BYU -2.5

BYU vs. Virginia over-under: 64 points

BYU vs. Virginia moneyline: BYU -135, Virginia +115

What you need to know about BYU

BYU used a strong second half to defeat Washington State 21-19 last weekend. Running back Tyler Allgeier had a stellar game for BYU as he rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

The Cougars' defense will face an extremely tough test against a Virginia offense that has been held under 500 total yards just once in 2021. On the flip side, the Cavaliers defense has been susceptible all year, which could prove to be a huge advantage for BYU. The Cougars are always tough to beat on their home turf at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

What you need to know about Virginia

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, winning 48-40. QB Brennan Armstrong had a dynamite game for Virginia; he passed for four TDs and 396 yards on 43 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 99 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Armstrong's 77-yard TD bomb to WR Dontayvion Wicks in the second quarter.

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall held the same job at BYU from 2005-2015, so it's safe to say winning this game will be important to him. The Cavaliers have one of the premier aerial attacks in the country, averaging 404.6 passing yards per game.

