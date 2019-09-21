BYU vs. Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch BYU vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
BYU (home) vs. No. 22 Washington (away)
Current Records: BYU 2-1-0; Washington 2-1-0
What to Know
Washington is packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. Washington doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Huskies coming into their game against Hawaii last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Washington put the hurt on Hawaii with a sharp 52-20 win. QB Jacob Eason did work as he passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Eason didn't help his team much against California two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for BYU and USC, but BYU stepped up in the second half. The Cougars narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past USC 30-27. The over/under? 57. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Huskies rank 15th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. Less enviably, the Cougars are stumbling into the contest with the 12th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 225 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cougars.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.99
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Washington 35 vs. BYU 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Reggie Bush's USC return highlights
The former Trojans star running back, who was banished from the program, returned as a commentator...
-
Kedon Slovis injured early vs. Utah
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC knocks off No. 10 Utah
Despite losing Kedon Slovis early, USC pulled off the upset victory in the Coliseum on Friday
-
WATCH: LaTech recovers onside for TD
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race