BYU vs. Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

BYU (home) vs. No. 22 Washington (away)

Current Records: BYU 2-1-0; Washington 2-1-0

What to Know

Washington is packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. Washington doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Huskies coming into their game against Hawaii last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. Washington put the hurt on Hawaii with a sharp 52-20 win. QB Jacob Eason did work as he passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Eason didn't help his team much against California two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for BYU and USC, but BYU stepped up in the second half. The Cougars narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past USC 30-27. The over/under? 57. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Huskies rank 15th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. Less enviably, the Cougars are stumbling into the contest with the 12th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 225 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cougars.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.