BYU vs. Washington odds, line: Picks, predictions from unrivaled expert who's 4-0 on Cougars games

The 11th-ranked Washington Huskies have College Football Playoff aspirations, but Saturday night it will face a possible trap game against the 20th-ranked BYU Cougars at Husky Stadium starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies enter Saturday's Top-25 showdown favored by 18.5-points in the latest BYU vs. Washington odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46. Washington enters this matchup on a three-game winning streak, while BYU aims for another shocking road victory, having already upset Wisconsin in Madison two weeks ago. With a sizeable spread in a game between two ranked teams, you'll want to check out what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say before entering your own BYU vs. Washington picks.

Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. And he is already crushing his college football picks in 2018. Moreover, he has had a particularly keen eye for the tendencies of the Cougars, as he looks to build on an impressive 4-0 record in picks involving them over the past two seasons.

Now, Oh has crunched the numbers and generated a strong point-spread selection for BYU vs. Washington, which he's sharing at SportsLine.

Oh is well aware that the defense has been the catalyst for the Huskies so far this season. Washington's defense, which returned nine starters, is allowing just 10.3 points per game through the first four weeks of the season.

Passing has proven to be especially challenging against this unit. Teams are averaging just 154 passing yards per game, 12th-fewest in the country. That includes holding Arizona State to just 67 net yards through the air in a 27-20 victory last week.

The offense is just as senior-laden, with QB Jake Browning and RB Myles Gaskin highlighting the unit. Gaskin passed Napoleon Kaufman for the all-time career rushing mark earlier this season. Gaskin has rushed for 357 yards through four games, while Browning has thrown for 966 yards and seven scores.

But just because Washington has been hot doesn't mean it will cover a huge number against a BYU team that went into Camp Randall Stadium and knocked off Wisconsin just two weeks ago.

Oh also knows that except for a blowout win over McNeese State last week, BYU has played in three one-possession games. The Cougars came out ahead in two of them, winning 28-23 at Arizona to open the season and shocking No. 6 Wisconsin 24-21 in Week 3.

Like Washington, it's BYU's defense that ensures the team has a chance in the end. The Cougars allow just 328.3 yards per game, ranking 29th nationally in total yards allowed. It's no shocker, as the team returned six of its top seven tacklers, including Sione Takitaki (five sacks last year) and Corbin Kaufusi (six). The Cougars' defense is allowing just 17 points per game, down more than a touchdown from a year ago (24.7).

