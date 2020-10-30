Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ No. 11 BYU

Current Records: Western Kentucky 2-4; BYU 6-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 10:15 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Last week, the Cougars turned the game against the Texas State Bobcats into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 579 yards to 267. BYU claimed a resounding 52-14 win over Texas State at home. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point BYU had established a 49-7 advantage. Their QB Zach Wilson did his thing and passed for four TDs and 287 yards on 25 attempts.

Meanwhile, WKU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chattanooga Mocs last week, sneaking past 13-10. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Chattanooga made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. No one had a standout game offensively for the Hilltoppers, but they got scores from QB Tyrrell Pigrome and WR Craig Burt Jr.. WKU's victory came on a four-yard TD pass from Pigrome to Burt Jr. with only 1:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This next matchup looks promising for BYU, who are favored by a full 28.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped BYU to 6-0 and WKU to 2-4. The Cougars have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 45 points per game. We'll see if the Hilltoppers can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.