BYU vs. Western Michigan odds, line: 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl picks from proven expert who is 6-1 on Cougars games

The 2018 Idaho Potato Bowl pits an explosive offense against a stingy defense as the BYU Cougars (6-6) and Western Michigan Broncos (7-5) square off at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Kickoff on Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Weather should be a non-factor, with temperatures around 40 degrees with light winds. This is the first-ever meeting between Western Michigan, which averages 33 points per game, and BYU, which yields only 21 per contest. The Cougars are 12.5-point favorites, up from an open of 11, and the over-under is 52 in the latest BYU vs. Western Michigan odds.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore enters bowl season on an impressive 16-9 run on his college football picks, and he has had an especially keen eye for the tendencies of BYU. In fact, he's on an impressive 6-1 run on college football against-the-spread picks involving the Cougars. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

The latest 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl odds for Western Michigan vs. BYU.

Oh knows that Western Michigan will want use its dynamic offense to control the tempo of the game. The Broncos are averaging nearly 450 yards and rank 30th in the nation in total offense. They're led by running back LeVante Bellamu, who rushed the ball 190 times this season for 1,172 yards and seven total touchdowns.

Controlling the tempo was perhaps best exemplified in their overtime loss against Ball State earlier this season on the road. The Broncos ran the ball 67 times for 361 yards and four touchdowns. If they can assert themselves like that against Brigham Young, they'll have a strong chance of covering the spread.

But just because Western Michigan features an explosive offense doesn't mean it can stay within the Potato Bowl spread.

BYU knows what it takes to be successful in a bowl game. The Cougars have appeared in postseason play 13 times in the last 14 years and are 5-3 in their last eight bowl games. And they enter the Idaho Potato Bowl 2018 with one of the nation's stingiest defenses. In fact, the Cougars have held opponents to 21 points or fewer in four of their last five games.

The defense is led senior linebacker Sione Takitaki, who has recorded 99 total tackles this season, which includes double-digit takedowns in four of his last five outings. Brigham Young has covered four straight, beating the spread against Utah, New Mexico State, Massachusetts, and Boise State.

This matchup has been analyzed from every possible angle with a lean over, with a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

BYU vs. Western Michigan in the 2018 Idaho Potato Bowl.