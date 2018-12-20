BYU vs. Western Michigan, Potato Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online
The Broncos and Cougars will battle on the blue turf in Boise
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl has existed since 1997, though it began as Humanitarian Bowl. The game became the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2011, and it's been filling our hearts with delicious carbohydrates ever since. This year's meeting is between Western Michigan and BYU, and while these are two schools from different areas of the country, they do have some history between them.
They've met five times in history, though the last game came in 1970. Western Michigan won that game 35-17, though BYU has the 3-2 edge in the series all-time.
This will be Western Michigan's second time playing in the Potato Bowl. It was last in the game in 2014 when it lost to Air Force 38-24. BYU is making its first appearance in the game.
Viewing information
Event: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Date: Friday, Dec. 21 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
BYU: BYU's streak of 12 consecutive bowl games came to an end when it missed out on a bowl last season, but this year's Potato Bowl will be the 36th bowl game in program history. That ranks fifth all-time among FBS schools. While this is BYU's first time in the Potato Bowl, it will not be the first time the Cougars play at Albertsons' Stadium this season. They lost to Boise State 21-16 on the blue turf earlier this season.
Western Michigan: This season, Western Michigan finished 7-5 and will be playing in its eighth bowl game in program history, and fourth in the last five seasons. It will be hoping the results of this year's game work out better than previous ones, however, as Western Michigan has a record of 1-6 in its first seven bowl games. The Broncos started the season 6-2, but lost three of their final four games after starting quarterback Jon Wassink went down with an injury.
Game prediction, picks
Both of these teams are starting freshman QBs and have been inconsistent on offense because of it. BYU is much stronger defensively than Western Michigan is, which should prove to be the difference in the game, but it's hard to trust this BYU offense to cover a spread this large. Pick: Western Michigan +12.5
-
