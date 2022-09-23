The No. 19 BYU Cougars will take on the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT. The Cougars are 2-1 but are coming off a 41-20 loss to Oregon, a week after defeating No. 9 Baylor at home in overtime. Wyoming, winners of three in a row, enters 3-1 after defeating Air Force, 17-14, despite being a more than two touchdown underdog.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Cougars are favored by 22 points in the latest BYU vs. Wyoming odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 50. Before entering any Wyoming vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on BYU vs. Wyoming and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for BYU vs. Wyoming:

BYU vs. Wyoming spread: BYU -22

BYU vs. Wyoming over/under: 50 points

BYU vs. Wyoming picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: BYU Cougars -21.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Wyoming

The Cowboys' 17-14 victory over Air Force was a stunning upset considering the team was a 16.5 point underdog. Running back Titus Swen, coming off a three touchdown game against Northern Colorado, once again led the team with 102 yards rushing and a fourth quarter score which proved to be the difference. Quarterback Andrew Peasley was efficient, completing 18 of 23 passes for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 36 yards on five rushes.

Surprisingly, Wyoming slightly led the time of possession advantage over Air Force, despite the Falcons' penchant for running a ball control-oriented offense. For Wyoming to be successful on Saturday, they'll need to control the clock once again to keep BYU's high-powered offense off the field.

What you need to know about BYU

In last week's 41-20 loss at Oregon, Cougars QB Jaren Hall posted stellar numbers, throwing for 305 yards and two scores on 29 completions. Where BYU struggled against the Ducks was in the run game, where they rushed for only 61 yards on 24 attempts, including a touchdown from Christopher Brooks. The Ducks, on the other hand, ran all over the Cougars for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries.

Thus far this season, the Cougars defense ranks among the top-30 in passing yards allowed per game (178.7), though they're middle-of-the-pack in rush defense (157 ypg). This is the first BYU-Wyoming meeting since 2016's Poinsettia Bowl, where the Cougars defeated (now Buffalo Bills QB) Josh Allen and the Cowboys, 24-21.

How to make BYU vs. Wyoming picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Wyoming 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the matchup between Wyoming and BYU? And which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wyoming vs. BYU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,300 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.