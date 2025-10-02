A Friday night Big 12 clash has the No. 23 BYU Cougars hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Cougars (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) are one of 20 FBS teams still undefeated and are coming off a 24-21 victory over Colorado to kick off conference play. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) has dropped back-to-back Big 12 contests and is coming off a Week 5 defeat to Utah, 48-14. These programs have faced off twice before, with West Virginia prevailing both times.

Kickoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Cougars are 18.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. BYU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any BYU vs. West Virginia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 37-24 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on West Virginia vs. BYU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for BYU vs. West Virginia:

West Virginia vs. BYU spread BYU -18.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook West Virginia vs. BYU over/under 46.5 points West Virginia vs. BYU money line BYU -1370, West Virginia +799 West Virginia vs. BYU picks See picks at SportsLine West Virginia vs. BYU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why West Virginia can cover

Rich Rodriguez' WVU offense is predicated on the run game, which can eat up clock and allow the Mountaineers to stick within the line. West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing offense, with 11 touchdowns on the ground through five games. It is coming off a 261-yard ground effort versus a Utah defense which has the No. 20 scoring defense in the nation, and WVU had over 170 rushing yards in each of its previous two games.

BYU failed to cover last week in its Big 12 opener, and that's been a theme for the Cougars when matched up against conference foes. BYU is 0-5 against the spread in its last five conference games, and while WVU is coming off an outright defeat to Utah, the team has shown a resiliency following losses. West Virginia is 7-4-1 ATS following a straight-up defeat since the start of the 2024 season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars are ranked for the second straight week, and that's a bad sign for WVU, considering its recent failures versus ranked squads. The Mountaineers have lost eight straight games versus top-25 opponents, going winless against the spread (0-7-1) over this stretch. This year's WVU team ranks second-worst in the Big 12 with 22 points per game, making it a monumental task as it faces a Cougars defense which is fourth-best in all of FBS. BYU is allowing just 9.2 points and has allowed only one passing touchdown all year.

On offense, Brigham Young is putting up over 250 rushing yards per game at a sterling 6.3 rushing average. The Cougars also cherish the ball, having committed just one turnover, while they have seven takeaways on the season. Their turnover margin per game is among the five best in all of college football, while WVU has a negative turnover margin (-2), making it an uphill battle for the Mountaineers to stay within this spread. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make BYU vs. West Virginia picks

SportsLine's model has simulated West Virginia vs. BYU 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. WVU, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the WVU vs. BYU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.