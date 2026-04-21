You can't mention Notre Dame's offseason without eventually circling back to last season's College Football Playoff snub. The Irish were the committee's first team out following their 10-2 finish, which led to the program withdrawing from bowl consideration.

A team with national championship aspirations riding a 10-game winning streak was too deflated to keep going, according to Marcus Freeman, and the Irish immediately shifted their focus to a revenge tour in 2026. A preseason top-five title contender with significant talent returning, the Fighting Irish wrap up spring practice Saturday ahead of what could be another momentous campaign for one of the nation's fastest-rising coaches.

Here's a look at five storylines to watch in South Bend, all contributing to Notre Dame's overall value as a CFP threat later this season:

1. Life without Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider had his work cut out for him. The Irish enter their spring game with just two fully healthy scholarship ballcarriers in Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton, following an injury to Aneyas Williams and the departure of two players who combined for 2,046 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns last fall.

Williams is expected to be RB1 after averaging 9.3 yards per carry with five scores as a sophomore, with most of his action coming down the stretch in an effort to preserve Love and Price for an expected playoff appearance that failed to materialize.

James, a redshirt freshman, will see snaps this weekend along with Walton, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound freshman signee from Carrollton, Georgia, and Javion Osborne, another 2026 early enrollee with similar size. Redshirt freshman Kedren Young is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year and should return for fall camp.

Keep an eye on James, Walton and Osborne in pass protection this weekend. That's one area where they could help themselves and earn more action this season behind Williams.

2. C.J. Carr's development

Carr received rave reviews following Notre Dame's scrimmage last week. In his first year as a starter, he finished with 2,741 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, along with a 168.1 passer efficiency rating.

He went 10-2 overall as a redshirt freshman and will be draft-eligible as a potential Day 1 pick after the 2026 season if he delivers another standout campaign.

"More than anything he does with his physical talent, the ability to put our offense in a position to have success because of what the defense is presenting is probably one of his greatest traits," Freeman said. "I can speak for hours about his arm talent and his film study, but he puts your offense in positions to have success."

3. Christian Gray's potential move to nickel

A two-year starter at corner, Gray has played more defensive snaps (1,434) over the last two seasons than any defender on Notre Dame's roster. That level of veteran leadership makes the coaching staff comfortable moving him into a nickel role this season.

"It's a little bit like a one-on-one island. I like it a little bit," Gray said this month. "So a lot of eye progression for sure. And just learning the plays — I'd say that's kind of the hardest thing, really, in the nickel position. It's kind of different from corner and everything. But it's just a little different because you're looking at everything, basically — the whole formation, the receiver, body language.

"It's a lot of things you've got to look at, but I love it, for sure. It's a lot more action, more involvement in the run game and the pass game."

Notre Dame's base defense has utilized a nickel in recent years. Dallas Golden and Jayden Sanders have also taken reps there this spring, according to defensive backs coach Aaron Henry.

Standout corner Leonard Moore, boundary Adon Shuler and free safety Tae Johnson give Notre Dame one of the deepest secondaries in college football.

4. Offensive line changes

Freeman and his staff have been tinkering with the offensive line throughout the spring, and last week's scrimmage provided a good-on-good look at what appears to be the projected first-team unit. Freeman specifically acknowledged the left side.

Anthonie Knapp has made the transition from left tackle to guard to make way for redshirt freshman Will Black at tackle. Center Joe Otting, right guard Sullivan Absher and right tackle Guerby Lambert are the other projected starters.

Black was a five-star signee in the 2025 cycle, and Knapp's move is designed to get the program's five best blockers on the field at the same time, according to offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

Lambert is another player under the spotlight this weekend as he takes over for team captain and expected NFL Draft pick Aamil Wagner on the right side.

5. Devin Fitzgerald's debut at WR

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is climbing the depth chart as an early enrollee after scoring two long touchdowns during last week's scrimmage. Those plays didn't come against Notre Dame's starting secondary, but they were enough to move the needle given the team's questions at the position beyond the expected starting group of Micah Gilbert, Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse in the slot.

Ohio State transfers Quincy Porter, who missed spring with an injury, and Mylan Graham will also factor into the rotation, along with freshman Kaydon Finley.

"I don't care if it was against the threes, (Fitzgerald) made some big plays," Freeman said. "He'll continue to be put in elevated positions to show what he can do against better competition. He's had a good spring. He's made big plays like that throughout, and today, I wasn't surprised."

As with most spring games, freshmen are often on display. Fitzgerald is a player who could become a household name in due time.