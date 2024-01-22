Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is giving back to his alma mater. The Foundation, an NIL collective associated with Ohio State athletics that was co-founded by ex-Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, announced Monday that Stroud has joined its Founders Club as a Platinum Donor. According to The Foundation's website, Platinum Donors are those who have pledged in the range of $50,000-$100,000.

There are a lot of extra benefits to becoming a Platinum Donor that Stroud likely already enjoys, such as meet and greets with Ohio State players, pre-game field passes for home games and a private tour of Ohio State's athletic facilities. But The Foundation notes that Stroud is the first former student-athlete to become a major donor.

Stroud's contribution comes in the midst of Ohio State's ridiculous run on the recruiting trail, particularly in the transfer portal. The Buckeyes have received recent commitments from three players that rank No. 1 at their respective positions in 247Sports' transfer rankings: quarterback Julian Sayin (Alabama), safety Caleb Downs (Alabama) and running back Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss).

They've also had a slew of standout players announce that they'll be coming back for another year of eligibility, including the likes of potential first-round cornerback Denzel Burke and star running back TreVeyon Henderson. This as Ohio State looks to surge past Michigan -- which may lose coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL -- and reclaim the Big Ten crown.

Stroud started for the Buckeyes from 2021-22, taking the mantle from former first-round pick Justin Fields, and ended his career with 8,123 yards passing and 85 touchdowns. He guided the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff in 2022 and was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft a few months later.

Stroud established himself as a heavy favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after his first season with the Texans, leading Houston to its first AFC South division title and NFL Playoff appearance since 2019 while throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions.