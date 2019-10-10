C. Michigan vs. New Mexico State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Central Michigan vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
C. Michigan (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)
Current Records: C. Michigan 3-3-0; New Mexico State 0-6-0
What to Know
New Mexico State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.67 points per game. They will square off against Central Michigan on the road at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. New Mexico State is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
We saw a pretty high 63-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Last week, the Aggies came up short against Liberty last week, falling 20-13. One thing holding the Aggies back was the mediocre play of QB Josh Adkins, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Central Michigan's strategy against Eastern Michigan last week. Central Michigan blew past Eastern Michigan 42-16. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Central Michigan had established a 35-10 advantage.
Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 3-3 while New Mexico State's defeat dropped them down to 0-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico State are stumbling into the matchup with the most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 11 on the season. The Chippewas have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the nation in penalties, with 58 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chippewas are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
