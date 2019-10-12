C. Michigan vs. New Mexico State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Central Michigan vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
C. Michigan (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)
Current Records: C. Michigan 3-3-0; New Mexico State 0-6-0
What to Know
Central Michigan has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome New Mexico State at Kelly/Shorts Stadium at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Central Michigan has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
A well-balanced attack led the Chippewas over Eastern Michigan every single quarter on their way to victory. Central Michigan made easy work of Eastern Michigan last week and carried off a 42-16 win. RB Jonathan Ward went supernova for Central Michigan as he rushed for 132 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Ward's 64-yard TD reception in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, New Mexico State and Liberty couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. New Mexico State fell to Liberty 20-13. New Mexico State's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it six in a row.
Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 3-3 while New Mexico State's defeat dropped them down to 0-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Central Michigan rank 19th in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 98.8 on average. Less enviably, New Mexico State are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 29 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Mexico State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.07
Odds
The Chippewas are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
