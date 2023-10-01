Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg against Michigan State and has been listed as doubtful to return, according to ESPN. McNamara appeared to injure his leg on a first-quarter scramble and was helped off the field by trainers. Broadcast cameras later showed McNamara struggling to put weight on the leg while on the sidelines.

The first-year transfer from Michigan was 3 for 5 passing for 46 yards at the time of the injury and replaced by backup quarterback Deacon Hill. McNamara dealt with injuries throughout preseason camp, so the latest setback has to be all the more frustrating.

McNamara joined Iowa after three seasons with the Wolverines, serving as the starter in 2021 en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth. However, he was beat out in favor of J.J. McCarthy in the early stages of the 2022 campaign, prompting him to transfer late last year. Through the first four games of his Iowa career this season, McNamara was 43 of 85 passing for 459 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.

McNamara's injury comes at a bad time as the Hawkeyes march towards 25 points per game (track the Hawkeyes' progress HERE) in an effort to keep offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. The Hawkeyes entered Week 5 at No. 129 in total offense, averaging 245.5 yards per game. It's a mark that only sits above Eastern Michigan (240.0). Iowa suffered its first loss of the season in lopsided fashion a week ago -- a 31-0 blowout at Penn State for the Hawkeyes' first shutout loss since 2000.