The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X gives new users 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more, which can be the perfect jumpstart for any sports betting bankroll heading into football season. College football has arrived, with the Week 0 college football schedule featuring No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 22 Iowa State in Dublin on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are 3-point favorites in the college football betting odds from Caesars, while the over/under is 51. Iowa State won the 2024 meeting between these teams, and both starting quarterbacks are under center again this year.

Other Week 0 matchups include Kansas (-13.5) vs. Fresno State, Western Kentucky (-10) vs. Sam Houston State and Hawaii (-2.5) vs. Stanford. The model is backing Stanford (+2.5) in one of its top Week 0 college football bets. Before locking in your Week 0 college football picks on your favorite betting sites like Caesars Sportsbook, you'll also want to be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code here, where new users bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 20 bets:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Week 0 college football picks:

Iowa State (+3) vs. Kansas State (-105)

Under 61 points in Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston State (-110)



Stanford (+2.5) vs. Hawaii (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 0 college football parlay at Caesars Sportsbook would result in a payout of +612 (risk $100 to win $612). Bet it at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Iowa State (+3) vs. Kansas State (-105)

Iowa State picked up a win over Kansas State in the regular season last year, and it returns its starting quarterback along with its top two running backs and most of its offensive line. The Cyclones set a program record by starting 7-0 last year en route to the first 11-win season in school history. They have covered the spread at a 3-0-1 clip in their last four meetings with Kansas State, holding a 113-86 scoring edge in those matchups. The model expects that trend to continue on Saturday, as the Cyclones are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

Under 61 points in Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston (-110)

This total is significantly higher than the closing number last year (55), which went well under the number and finished with just 45 points. They also met in 2023, finishing with a combined 51 points in a game that had a total of 52.5. Sam Houston ranked 122nd nationally in passing offense last season, and the Bearkats are working several transfers into the mix on that side of the ball. Their defense was their calling card last year, as they ranked 21st in scoring and 13th in passing. The model is predicting just 53 points in this matchup, providing significant value on the Under.

Stanford (+2.5) vs. Hawaii (-110)

Stanford is heading into its first season under longtime NFL coach Frank Reich, who assumed the interim title on March 31. The Cardinal have been in this position before, as they opened former head coach Troy Taylor's tenure with a 37-24 win at Hawaii in 2023. Starting quarterback Ben Gulbranson led Oregon State to 10 wins in 2022 before playing as a backup in 2023 and 2024. Hawaii's offense averaged just 22.3 points per game last season, ranking 111th nationally. SportsLine's model has Stanford covering the spread in over 60% of simulations and winning outright almost 60% of the time.

Want more Week 0 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 0 college football best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 0 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 0 college football picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets. SportsLine's Josh Nagel, who is 4-0 in his last four spread picks involving Kansas State, has locked in his best bet for Iowa State vs. Kansas State right here.