The Week 1 college football schedule features games throughout the weekend, headlined by three top-10 showdowns. The first one takes place at noon ET on Saturday when defending champion and No. 3-ranked Ohio State hosts No. 1 Texas. Ohio State is a slight 1-point favorite in that matchup, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

On Saturday night, No. 4 Clemson (-4) faces No. 9 LSU, while No. 10 Miami hosts No. 6 Notre Dame (-3) on Sunday night.

Best Week 1 college football picks:

Under 47.5 in Ohio State vs. Texas (-110)

LSU +4 vs. Clemson (-110)



Michigan -34.5 vs. New Mexico (-110)

These teams combined for 42 points in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup last season, and both starting quarterbacks from that game are no longer on the roster. Sophomore Arch Manning has made two career starts for Texas, while redshirt freshman Julian Sayin is making his first start for Ohio State. Texas is replacing four starters from its offensive line, and Ohio State has an All-American safety in Caleb Downs. The Longhorns have gone Under in nine of their last 12 games, and SportsLine's model has the Under cashing in 57% of simulations.

LSU +4 vs. Clemson (-110)

LSU enters the season with fifth-year quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at the helm after he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns last year. Head coach Brian Kelly was more active in the transfer portal this offseason than in previous years, bringing in one of the highest-rated classes in the country. Sophomore running back Caden Durham is back after rushing for 753 yards and six touchdowns last season, while wide receiver Aaron Anderson joins Kentucky transfer Barion Brown to provide some elite targets for Nussmeier. The model has LSU covering the spread 65% of the time in this matchup.

Michigan -34.5 vs. New Mexico (-110)

Michigan is entering a new era with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is considered the top player in the current freshman class by many recruiting services. Underwood originally committed to LSU before flipping to Michigan. The Wolverines struggled due to poor quarterback play last year, so Underwood could fix most of their issues from the jump. Even so, they salvaged their season with a win over eventual national champion Ohio State and then beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The model has them cruising to a blowout win on Saturday night, covering the spread 65% of the time.

