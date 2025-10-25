The best way to play along with college football Week 9 matchups is with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X. It offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1, so you can wager on big SEC games like No. 15 Missouri vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt, or No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 20 LSU. Click here to sign up:

Read through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday college football betting preview

Missouri is coming off of a wild win against Auburn where Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula ran in the winning score in double overtime. The Commodores had their own rally in Week 8 as they defeated LSU 31-24. Vanderbilt is a 2.5-point in the latest CFB Week 9 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points in Saturday's game is 53.0. Kickoff for this game is 3:30 p.m. ET.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, Texas A&M will put its undefeated record on the line in a trip to Baton Rouge. The Aggies have won four straight games against conference opponents, covering the spread against Mississippi State and Florida. LSU is Texas A&M's first ranked SEC opponent, and the Tigers are looking to rebound after a 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt. The Aggies are the 2.5-point betting favorites and the over/under is 49.5, according to the latest college football odds from Caesars.

Bet on Saturday's college football games at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The platform has tools for users like taking timeouts and setting betting activity alerts to promote gaming responsibly, and also has contact information for helplines for those requiring more assistance.