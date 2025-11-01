Saturday's college football schedule provides the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. There are a plethora of games to choose from on Saturday, including Georgia vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. ET), Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (7:30 p.m. ET) and Cincinnati vs. Utah (10:15 p.m. ET). Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

Read through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday college football betting preview

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are set to renew their rivalry at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning seven of the last eight meetings against the Gators. According to the latest Week 10 college football odds, Georgia is favored by 7.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Another SEC showdown takes center stage on Saturday when No. 14 Tennessee hosts No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma is coming off a hard-fought loss to Ole Miss, while the Volunteers notched a 56-34 win over Kentucky in their last outing. The Sooners are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games on the road, but Tennessee has won 11 of its past 12 games at home. The Vols are favored by three points, according to the latest college football odds, and the over/under is 55.5 points. Bet on any of Saturday's top games at Caesars Sportsbook to get bonus bets:

World Series Game 7 betting preview

Toronto trailed Los Angeles by two runs in the ninth inning on Friday night, but it had runners on second and third with one out. The Dodgers were able to turn a double play to secure the victory, sending the World Series to Game 7 on Saturday night. This will be the seventh winner-take-all game of the 2025 postseason, and the first World Series Game 7 since 2019. The Dodgers, who are trying to become the first repeat World Series champions since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees, are -140 favorites at Caesars. Bet on the World Series at Caesars Sportsbook to get bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming very seriously, and it offers different gaming limits and alerts for its users to utilize, and Caesars also offers contact information for helplines to those needing more assistance.