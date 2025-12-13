The annual Army vs. Navy matchup takes center stage on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. ET, and new users can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. Bowl season also kicks off Saturday when Boise State battles Washington in the LA Bowl at 8 p.m. ET, while the 2025 NBA Cup semifinals will take place. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday college football betting preview

The Army-Navy game is an annual rivalry that has been dominated by Navy in recent years. The Midshipmen are 14-6 in their last 20 meetings with Army, but the Black Knights have won two of the past three meetings. Navy won last year's meeting by a score of 31-13. This time around, Navy is favored by 6.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 38.5.

The first game of bowl season is set to unfold when the Washington Huskies take on the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. The Huskies have won each of their last six meetings against an opponent from the Mountain West, and Washington is 8-1 in its past nine games when playing as the favorite. According to the latest college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Washington is favored by 9.5 points, while the over/under is 52.5.

