The Week 13 college football schedule takes center stage on Saturday, and new users can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. Several rivalries are set to renew on Saturday, including an SEC showdown between No. 20 Tennessee vs. Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Saturday college football betting preview

The Florida Gators host the Tennessee Volunteers for an SEC showdown on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Gators have dominated this rivalry over the years, winning 17 of the past 20 meetings against the Vols. Florida has also won 10 straight at home against Tennessee. According to the latest Week 13 college football odds, Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5.

Another rivalry is set to renew when the California Golden Bears take on the Stanford Cardinal at 7:30 p.m. ET. These two teams have split the last 10 head-to-head meetings, but Cal has won five of the past six meetings. The Cardinal have lost 16 of their last 18 games, while Cal is 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against Stanford on the road. Cal is favored by four points, according to the latest college football odds, and the over/under is 47 points.

Bet on Saturday's college football games at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously, and the sportsbook has various tools and resources for its users, including activity alerts, gaming limits and self-exclusion options. Caesars also has contact information available for local and national helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.