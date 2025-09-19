While we wait for Saturday's loaded college football schedule, we have two games on tap for Friday, and bettors can wager on them with the upgraded Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after they sign up and place a first bet of at least $1. Interested in college football betting? Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Check out our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review for full terms and conditions.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X gives brand-new Caesars users 20 100% profit boost tokens after they place a first bet of $1 or more. That qualifying wager must be made at -10000 odds or longer, and it can be placed on either of Friday's college football games. Bettors must also deposit $10 or more into their account when signing up.

Profit boosts expire 14 days after they're issued. You can't pair a profit boost with bonus bets, and you can't use one profit boost across multiple wagers. The maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get profit boosts for Friday's college football games:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process, or click here. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

Best college football bets on Friday

The first game of the night sees Oklahoma State host Tulsa. The Cowboys are 1-1, with that loss coming in blowout fashion at the hands of the Oregon Ducks. The Golden Hurricane, meanwhile, are 1-2 and have lost consecutive games to New Mexico State and Navy over the last two weeks. Mike Gundy is coming off his worst season as a head coach, and he needs to get the Cowboys on track after a three-win 2024 campaign. The Cowboys are heavy favorites here, and the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model has them winning in over 80% of simulations.

Friday's other college football matchup is a Big Ten tilt between Rutgers and Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are a perfect 3-0 to begin 2025 with wins over Ohio, Miami-Ohio and Norfolk State. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, are 2-1 having lost to rival Iowa State but beating Albany and UMass. Iowa, known for its low-scoring ways, has scored at least 34 points in its two wins, but it mustered just 13 against Iowa State. Rutgers, meanwhile, is off to a hot start on offense with 139 points in three games. Iowa is a slight road favorite, and the ITL team's model sees value in backing Rutgers as home underdogs as the Scarlet Knights win in just under 50% of simulations at plus money.

Bet on college football on Friday at Caesars Sportsbook:

Responsible gaming at Caesars

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming. Caesars takes the issue very seriously and offers tools like deposit limits as well as sharing contact information for resources 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.