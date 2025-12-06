Championship Week in college football continues on Saturday, offering new users another opportunity to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. There are several mouthwatering matchups on Saturday, including No. 11 BYU vs. No. 4 Texas Tech (noon ET), No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama (3:30 p.m.), and No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana (8 p.m.). Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday college football betting preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Alabama beat Georgia, 24-21, earlier this season, and the Crimson Tide are 10-1 in their past 11 meetings with the Bulldogs. Alabama is also 16-1 in its past 17 games played in December. On Saturday, the Bulldogs are favored by 2.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

The top two teams in the country square off when the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are having a historic season, and they enter Saturday's showdown with the nation's top-ranked scoring defense, holding opponents to just 7.75 points per game. Meanwhile, Indiana is scoring 44.3 points per contest, which ranks second in college football. According to the latest college football odds, Ohio State is favored by 4.5 points, and the over/under is 47.5.

