The action-packed college football schedule includes No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For a full list of terms and conditions, read through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Saturday college football betting preview

The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated on the season heading into this Week 8 road game, although they narrowly beat Washington State last week, 24-21. The Bulldogs are 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in SEC play following a 20-10 win against Auburn in Week 7. Georgia is a 7-point favorite in the latest college football Week 8 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 56.5.

In the evening, the Fighting Irish will put their four-game winning streak on the line against a Trojans side that just topped Michigan 31-13. Notre Dame is a 9.5-point favorite and the over/under is 61.0. The Fighting Irish are also listed at +1800 to win the CFP championship in January while USC is listed at +5000, according to Caesars.

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts to promote gaming responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who require additional assistance.