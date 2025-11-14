Friday features plenty of college football, NBA and NHL games for bettors to wager on, and those who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X get 20 100% profit boosts after they wager $1 or more with their first bet. This offer can be used on any of Friday's top games, like Heat vs. Knicks and Clemson vs. Louisville. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

Best bets for Friday, Nov. 14

The NBA Cup continues on Friday, and one of the top games of the day is a battle between two Eastern Conference foes in the Miami Heat and New York Knicks in a matchup that will air nationally on Prime Video at 7 p.m. ET. The Knicks are off to another good start at 7-4 after making the Eastern Conference Finals last season. The Heat, who lost in the Play-In Tournament last year, are 7-5. Both teams enter Friday coming off losses, with New York falling 124-107 to the Orlando Magic and Miami dropping a 130-116 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers after beating them earlier this week. These two teams will also face off again on Monday, and Miami won the last time these teams faced off on Oct. 26, taking that game 115-107. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Knicks covering in 63% of its simulations.

A big ACC clash is one of the top college football games on Friday with Louisville hosting Clemson. The Cardinals appeared to be well on their way to an ACC title game appearance, but they were stunned in overtime by California last week, giving Louisville two losses on the year, both of which have come in ACC play. Louisville still has an outside chance of making it to the conference championship game, but it needs to win out and get some help. The Tigers won the conference last year and made the College Football Playoff, but 2025 has been a disaster for Dabo Swinney's program as Clemson is 4-5 and needs to pick up two wins over its last three games just to make a bowl game. The SportsLine model has the Cardinals winning and covering in the majority of simulations.

