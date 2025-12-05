We've officially reached Conference Championship Weekend in college football, so should check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new Caesars users 20 100% profit boosts after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first bet. Friday's top games include North Texas vs. Tulane in the AAC title game, as well as Lakers vs. Celtics in NBA action. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets for Friday, Dec. 5

There's a very strong likelihood that the winner of Friday's AAC title game between North Texas and Tulane will make the College Football Playoff as the Group of Five representative. Both teams are in the midst of incredible seasons, with UNT going 11-1 and Tulane 10-2, and the Mean Green are riding a six-game winning streak while the Green Wave have won four in a row. Both teams also are going to lose their head coaches soon as North Texas' Eric Morris is going to Oklahoma State while Tulane's Jon Sumrall will be the next head coach at Florida. Whether that plays a role in this game remains to be seen, but there's a lot on the line for this game, which is the biggest Group of Five game of the year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, sees value in backing Tulane as the underdogs win outright 45% of the time at plus money.

One of the NBA's greatest rivalries renews on Friday when the Lakers visit the Celtics. L.A. has been one of the better teams in the league this year, and the Lakers enter Friday 16-5 after beating Toronto on Thursday. Luka Doncic missed a few games earlier this year, but he's been on fire in his first full season with the Lakers, leading the NBA with 35.3 points per game. The Celtics are also in the second day of a back-to-back, taking down Washington, and Boston enters Friday with a 13-9 record on the year. The Over hits in 68% of the model's simulations.

Bet on Friday's top games at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Caesars offers different ways to help with this, such as deposit limits, gaming alerts and timeout options. Caesars also shares contact information for various helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.