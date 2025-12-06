Championship Week in college football continues on Saturday, offering new users another opportunity to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. There are several mouthwatering matchups on Saturday night, as No. 1 Ohio State faces No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship and No. 17 Virginia faces Duke in the ACC Championship, with both games kicking off at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday college football betting preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers are both undefeated, making the Big Ten Championship Game a must-watch matchup. Ohio State has dominated the Hoosiers over the years, winning 10 straight against Indiana. However, this Indiana team can score in bunches, averaging 44.3 points per game. On Saturday, the Buckeyes are favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under is 46.5.

A champion will be crowned in the ACC when the Duke Blue Devils take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET. Virginia enters this matchup having won nine of its last 10 games, but the Cavaliers are just 2-5 in their past seven games played in December. According to the latest college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, Virginia is favored by 3.5 points, and the over/under is 58.5.

