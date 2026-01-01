The College Football Playoff continues on New Year's Day with three quarterfinal games. Alabama will take on top seed Indiana at 4 p.m. ET before the action concludes with No. 3 Georgia facing off against No. 6 Ole Miss at 8 p.m. ET. Sports fans interested in betting on the CFP games can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSBM250, which gives users a first bet match up to $250, regardless of the outcome of the wager.

Best bets for Thursday, Jan. 1

Alabama got into the playoff despite being a three-loss team and stormed back from an early 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma in the first round on the road. The Crimson Tide will now look to upset Indiana, the lone undefeated team in the bracket. The Hoosiers are 7-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Indiana consensus odds, but the model is backing the Tide, who cover this spread in 63% of simulations.

Georgia and Ole Miss did meet during the regular season, with the Bulldogs using a 17-point fourth quarter to surge past the Rebels, 43-35. Ole Miss has gone through a coaching change, with Lane Kiffin departing for LSU, so Pete Golding is leading this squad. The Rebels dominated Tulane in the opening round, while Georgia has had about a month off after winning the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Georgia consensus odds, but the model is backing the Rebels, who cover in 57% of simulations.

